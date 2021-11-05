Google could be releasing its first ever Pixel foldable smartphone very soon. By soon we mean next year in 2022. More OEMs are also expected to make related announcements as the mobile industry is pushing for more foldable devices and 5G phones. The Pixel foldable smartphone will be the first-gen offering so we’re not expecting much. It will be and interesting piece but rumor has it the phone will not be equipped with the same camera sensors used on the new Pixel 6 series.

Not many people may really buy a foldable phone for its camera but we are assuming the Pixel foldable will be expensive. And for such a pricey smartphone, we’d better get what’s worth the high price tag. But then an older camera may also mean the phone will be a bit affordable compared to the competition.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro currently use a Samsung GN1 sensor. It allows more light to come in. However, it may not be used on the Pixel foldable phone codenamed “Pipit”. What the Pixel foldable device will probably use are those camera sensors found on the Pixel 5 series including the 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor.

The idea of a foldable Pixel phone has been mentioned here as early as 2019. We said a Google Pixel foldable phone may be out. A reference on Android 12 beta source code was sighted. The new Pixel foldable phone codenamed ‘Jumbojack’ has been sighted.

The camera sensor could be used for the ultrawide camera. We’re guessing it will be for the main rear camera system. Two more 8MP IMX355 sensors may also be used–one for the rear camera setup and one for the selfie shooter.

For foldable phones, the cameras may not really matter for most people. What we’re more concerned about is the durability. Google’s Pixel phones usually experience some bugs, issues, and errors at launch. Hopefully, the Pixel foldable phone which is a more complicated design will be more than ready for public use.