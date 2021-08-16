The Google Pixel foldable phone may be a reality someday. As early as 2019, we noted a foldable phone from Google may be out. Before we see the Pixel Fold, we are expecting the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Of course, there is also the Pixel 5a as featured earlier. A mysterious device has appeared with a codename “Passport”. This is believed to be the Pixel foldable smartphone. This tells us Google is planning on entering the foldable phone category. It may not be in the coming months but in the future.

With Samsung going all out with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, other OEMs need to catch up. So far, there is Huawei and Xiaomi as the closest contenders although they have yet to prove their saleability.

Twitter user @Cstark_27 has shared some information. He said: “Oriole, Raven, Passport, “Slider” are 4 out of 5 devices that have a modem referenced as “g5123b”. The most recent Samsung Exynos (“shannon”) modem is 5123A. Can’t confirm the last one right now.” Those are just some of devices that run on Samsung Exynos chipset.

The “Passport” was seen in an official Android 12 beta source code. It tells us the possibility of a Google Pixel foldable phone running Android 12. This could also mean it may be available this year or next year with the latest version of Android 12.

Google may still be working on the Pixel foldable phone. The Pixel Fold is not even the final and official name but we’re calling it that. It may come with same processor and 5G modem as the Pixel 6 or maybe something even more powerful.