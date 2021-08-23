Google has officially announced the Pixel 5a. With the new Pixel model’s, Google silently discontinued the other Pixel phones. Specifically, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 are no longer available, at least, when you check the Google Store. The pair has only been out for about ten months but Google decided to pull them out. The Pixel 5a is now available and will soon be joined by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL (or Pixel 6 Pro).

If you’ve been wanting to buy either the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a (5G), it may be best if you get the new Pixel 5a (5G) instead. A Google representative said the “Pixel 5a (5G) is a great option for customers and delivers valuable hardware upgrades compared to the Pixel 4a (5G), all at a lower price point.”

It’s not only in the United States where the change will happen. Other markets like the UK will no longer stock the older Pixel phones. The Pixel 4a may still be available from some retailers though.

The Pixel 5a 5G is basically similar to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in several ways. The phone comes with a metal build and IP67 rating. The battery is also larger so expect longer battery life compared to the Pixel 5.

Google is releasing the Pixel 5a 5G in Japan and the United States. It’s limiting the launch this year so we’re not sure if and when it will ever reach other markets. The main reason for this is still the chip shortage problem.

The Pixel 5a 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. It’s not clear if the tech giant will have enough chipsets to use for other devices. Let’s wait and see.