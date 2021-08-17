Google has officially announced the Pixel 5a 5G. The new Pixel phone has arrived before the Pixel 6 series are introduced later this year. Before the new flagship series is launched, here is a more affordable offering. The Pixel 5a 5G is newest A-series Pixel smartphone from the tech giant. Some may say it is an improved Pixel 4 but with a more affordable price tag that reads $449. It comes equipped with a powerful battery, impressive dual camera system, and IP67 water resistance.

There is a 6.34-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Dual SIM support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, USB-C, 3.5mm audio hack, and stereo speakers. The battery is 4680mAh.

When it comes to imaging, there is a rear camera system that consists of a 12MP dual pixel and 16MP ultrawide. The Titan M security chip is present. The phone already offers 5G connectivity.

The phone boasts impressive camera features aside from the basic ultrawide lens to capture a large field of view, Portrait Light, plus a Cinematic Pan. The latter makes the video smooth and steady. The Night Sight feature is for astrophotography. This lets you capture the stars, moon, and the city lights.

The phone offers Adaptive Battery and offers fast-charging. The Extreme Battery Saver lets you extend battery life up to 48 hours on a single full charge.

Take advantage of the 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen to watch your favorite videos. Nonstop entertainment is possible with 5G connectivity as you can download songs and videos fast. The phone also works with Stadia so you can enjoy games on your computer or TV.

With most Pixel devices, you can enjoy Duo Screen Sharing in HD. When you buy a Pixel 5a 5G, you can enjoy free three month trials of Google One, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium. In the US, if you get the phone from the Google Store, you can also take advantage of free unlimited calls and texts on Google Fi for three months.

The Pixel 5a with 5G is available in Mostly Back with olive-colored Power button, and forest green undertones. Google has offered new protective phone cases in four different colors.

You can pre-order the Pixel 5a 5G in Japan and the US beginning today on the Google Store. You can also purchase the phone through a phone subscription program. It includes the phone unit and device protection for only $15 per month. The Pixel 5a with 5G will be available on the Google Store and Google Fi on August 26.