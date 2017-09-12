We trust DxOMark for most of its reviews and analyses of the mobile devices being released in the market today. The site has been ranking smartphones according to their mobile and video scores to help the consumers decide on what to buy and spend their hard-earned money on. Depending on one’s use, he or she can look at DxOMark scores and rankings to see if a certain choice can be a good buy.

We’ve started featuring DxOMark scores since 2014. We mostly care about the premium smartphones from the top brands with the last one was for the LG G6, OnePlus 5, and the HTC U11 as the top winner.

Some improvements are being made by the DxOMark team. The group is introducing the DxOMark Mobile test protocol as a new approach to the sensor and lens test protocols. This now is said to assess the performance of the imaging tech in terms of lens, camera control, sensor, and image processing. Looking at the Mobile protocol will give results based on the JPG output instead of the AW image data. This also includes device’s performance in video mode. Scores will be calculated from objective measurements and perceptual evaluation of over 50 indoor and outdoor scenes by imaging experts.

From now on, the updated DxOMark Mobile will take into account the new developments in mobile photography and technology. New components are added including a new zoom test, new bokeh test, autofocus and sharpness in motion in the scene and speed of image capture, updated low-light analysis, and the expanded DxOMark Mobile video analysis.

Expect to see these DxOMark Mobile Scores for Photos: Exposure and contrast, Color, Texture and noise, Autofocus (including AF speed and repeatability), Artifacts, Flash, Zoom at several subject distances, and Bokeh. Video sub-score will also include Exposure, Color, Texture and noise, Autofocus, Artifacts, and Stabilization.

SOURCE: DxOMark