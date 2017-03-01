The Pixel is relatively a successful brand. We can’t say the numbers are impressive but the name has been popular ever since the Pixel tablet was revealed. It became even more known when the Pixel and Pixel XL phones were launched. Pixel has definitely replaced the Nexus line and we’re sure more people are aware that Google has its own-branded smartphones. There’s a slight difference though between the Nexus and Pixel but the latter has been created for more devices. There’s no new Pixel phone yet but we’ve been hearing rumors that Google is considering a new Pixel C follow-up.

We’ve been thinking it’s about time Google releases a new Pixel laptop. The old Pixel C was beautiful and fast but turned out to be a bit heavy. No new model will be unveiled in Barcelona this week and we are under the impression that there won’t be a new one as per Rick Osterloh, Google’s Senior VP for Hardware. We’re not sure why exactly but it could be because Google is having a hard time keeping up with the demand of Pixel phones that it would be difficult to launch a new Pixel product.

We’re assumming Google is only thinking about the logistics. It may be too early to say but there seems to be no plans now. Note that the Pixel laptop is very much different from Chrome OS-powered Chromebook. It’s the premium line that goes over $1,000. Honestly, it’s not really special because it can only run basic Chrome OS. Making it attractive is the touch screen factor. It’s more like a hybrid tablet-notebook that can compete with other similar products only it’s more xpensive.

Google’s Osterloh immediately replied to a report by TechCrunch and said “Regarding the future of Google-branded laptops (whether called Pixel or not), I should clarify that we don’t have any plans to discuss at this time.” It’s more of a clarification that there are no plans at the moment so let’s just wait and see.

VIA: TechCrunch