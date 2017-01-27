We can’t say much about the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL because we’re hearing contrasting reviews about the two the past few weeks. There have been many issues about the Google phones but one thing is sure: Google is determined to fix them all. We may not quickly hear an official statement or acknowledgement but we know the company is working to make improvements and not just excuses.

The Pixel and Pixel XL may soon get a new sibling in the form of the Pixel 2. We’re not certain about the name yet but we’re hearing the next phone by Google will be waterproof at least, and will have a batter camera, faster processors from two different OEMs, and will be more expensive than the current offerings.

We also heard of the idea that Google is making its own custom chipset. There is also a possibility if not a higher-specced Pixel, a lower-end Pixel phone may be introduced.

Another rumor has it that the next-gen Pixel will be great for low light photography. Megapixels of the Pixel 2 won’t be necessarily be bigger but will simply have better imaging software. There is also that possibility of more variants, something most top OEMs today usually do.

VIA: 9TO5Google