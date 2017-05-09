The Google I/O 2017 is just around the corner and as usual Google and Android developers are busy with preparations. Some are anticipating if they will win at the Google Play Awards 2017. The developers conference will be held on May 17 to 19, 2017, at the Shoreline Ampitheater in Mountain View, California. This after years of the event always being held in the Moscone Events Center in San Francisco.

Tickets are already sold out and we’re guessing by now, the devs are getting more excited with each passing day. In less than two weeks, one of the biggest tech conferences for developers and coders will begin. If you’re going, you have to download the Google I/O 2017 mobile app so you will have all the information you need at a glance.

With the app, you can begin customizing your I/O schedule. View the available technical Sessions, numerous Office Hours, and Codelabs. Note that all sessions will be livestreamed via the available livestream channel. Session recordings will also be available.

You can personalize your I/O schedule for the whole #io17 conference. You can sync the information so you can also access them on your computer. The app will send notifications before a session starts.

If you haven’t reserved sets for a particular session you like to attend, you can do so exclusively within the app. This is offered only for onsite registered attendees. You can make reservations an hour before the schedule. If the limit is reached, there is still a waitlist. The app will change the status if a slot opens.

The Google I/O mobile app also features a feed where you can see all the newest announcements and conferenced details, notifications, map of the venue, and more information like travel tips, content formats, and onsite WiFi.

Download Google I/O 2017 from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Google Developers Blog