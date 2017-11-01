Google has been busy working on its newest smart devices–the Google Home Mini and the Google Home Max. These two joins the original Google Home plus the tech giant’s other smart devices. At this moment, Google Home now supports over a thousand other smart home devices from several brands, allowing you to manage and control the devices in the house. With a simple voice command, you can control whatever it is you need to control.

Google has a total of 155 Home Control Partners that offers smart devices that can be integrated with the Google Home and the Google Assistant. Some of the top brands we know include LG, GE, Netgear, Electrolux, August, and Honeywell. We’ve already featured some devices like the Nest Thermostat, August smart locks, Honeywell thermostats, GE, LG, and Whirlpool appliances. Listed below are the following brands and the respected Google Home-enabled smart products:

Air Conditioner. Sensibo/ Smart AC, Tado
Alarm Systems. ZOMA Worry Free Home, Alarm.com, First Alert
App. Dishwasher State, Eldroid, Gadget Intrigued, Genesis Hyundai, Looping Speakers, Quick Remote, Smart Living, Turn Off the Lights Support, Whirlpool, Smart CAT, IF by IFTTT
Bridge. Somfy Connected Thermostat, Legrand North America
Cameras. Alfred Camera, Chk-In Cam, Freenet eQ-3, mydilnk
Cloud Platform. i3 Control and edomus
Garage Door. Senclo Fi, MyQ / Chamberlain, Liftmaster, Entrematic, Linear Spott, Nexx Garage
Household. iMonitor
Hubs. Samsung Artik, Samsung Smart Home
Kitchen. Kitchen Expert, Jenn Air (oven), Anova Culinary (precision cooker), Genesis (pressure cooker)
Lighting. DT Smart, Philips Hue, TP-Link, Wiz, Wink Magic Home, WiFi SigmaCasa, Emberlight, EnWave, Firefly Home, Hive, Homey, Intelligent Outlet, LIFX, Nanoleaf, Sengled, Smartika, Vera Concierge, WeStar, Yeelight Actions, Lutron Caseta, Osram, Geeni, Homematic IP, Homeseer, Smartenit Smart Life, Nexia iDevices, Iris by Lowes, Universal Devices, Voice UPB Bridge
Location Device. PebblebeeTile
Locks. August, igloohome, Nuki
Misc. Vivint
Mobile Robot. Tick Tock
Outlets. Gigaset, PowwowSmart Home
Platform. Smart Voice, Smart We Link, Stringify, WiSilica, Shelly Cloud, Unique Device
Plugs. Ori System,s Zing Locator, Awair, iHome, Leviton, Magic Home, Kasia Home LightwaveRF, APOWER Smart Plug, iFutureLife, Intelligent Plug,
Printer. HP Print
Remote. URC, Logitech Harmony
Security. Aura Smart, Home Canary, Guardzilla Ring, Rogers Smart Home, Scout SSG Home, Logitech Circle, Tend Secure
Smart Control/Smart Hub. EV Car, Eco Watering, We Link, Blossom Control Mate
Smart Things/ Samsung Connect. Telstra Smart Home, Hook Smart Home, Digital Strom, Mobilinc, Conrad Connect, Eglu
Switch. Switch Controller Connectiviot, Deako, Lutron Connect, NuBryte Plum, Switchmate, WisQo, WeMo / Belkin, Homi Smart, Cielo Smart Home, Insignia FIBARO
Thermostat. Fireboard Cloud, Mysa Thermostat, Nest Netatmo, Honeywell, Honeywell TCC
TV. Flex TV, Quick Remote
Vacuum. iRobot/Roomba, Hoover Rogue, Neato Robot, RoboVac, Shark
Washer/Dryer. Electrolux Frigidaire, LG Appliances, GE Appliances / Haier
White Noise Machine. Control Nightingale
WiFi Router. Netgear WiFi

SOURCE: Google Home Help

Must Read

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Review

Google Home Max announced as a louder, bigger Home smart speaker

This is the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL