August recently announced a refresh of its smart locks. The smart home devices are mostly locks that can tell you whether the door is closed or not. There’s also a smart doorbell camera that works best with the Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. August’s latest smart home products take advantage of IoT for connectivity and smart home management.

The three new August smart home products are as follows: August Smart Lock, August Smart Lock Pro, and August Doorbell Cam Pro. The new August Smart Lock integrates with the Google Assistant, Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit, Z-Wave Plus, and its very own Bluetooth protocol. It works with the August Connect WiFi Bridge for easy and quick remote access to a home network. Available in dark gray and silver with a $279 price tag.

The DoorSense app gets some updates as it can now tell if your lock was closed, open, or jammed. You can know if you left the phone unlocked. A small sensor on the doorframe will know the situation and tell you the information you need. An alert will show if the door is indeed open. The Auto-Lock will also then re-lock or lock the door if it is not fully closed.

There’s also the more affordable August Smart Lock that is built on the same platform but with Bluetooth only. There is no Apple HomeKit support plus it comes with a new look. This one also supports DoorSense, August Keypad, and August Connect WiFi Bridge. Price tag reads $149. Color options are silver and dark gray.

Last but not the least is the August Doorbell Cam Pro. It retains the circular button design. It features motion triggering while video quality was improved by the maker. If you have an Echo Show or Amazon Fire TV, you can view the footage there and be updated with what’s going on. With this device comes HindSight as automatic video buffering, a USB dock, and improved WiFi strength.

The August Doorbell Cam Pro can be had for $199. You can pre-order now before the October 10 market release.

