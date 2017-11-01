We wondered if there would be changes to the warranty being offered by Google and now we’ve got an answer. Ever since the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have started receiving a number of complaints, we’re interested as to how Google would respond. So far, the tech giant’s responses are satisfactory but we have yet to see more permanent solutions to the problematic audio quality in video recording, clicking sound during phone calls, bluish cast on the display, and some display not as vibrant as the other premium phones.

Google is hard at work to ensure the quality of the Pixel 2 phones and so it is offering some more good news to those who opted for Preferred Care from the Google Store. This is specifically for those who are using the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The tech giant is now removing the deductibles if you experience some hardware failure within the warranty period.

If you may remember, Google also just extended the warranty to two years so you can be worry-free when it comes to using your new Pixel phone. It’s as if Google is saying ‘expect some problems but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered’.

At least Google is honest with all the troubles some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are experiencing. With the additional Preferred Care, you get 24/7 priority access to support specialists, unlimited expert sessions to learn about your device, 2 years of accidental damage coverage for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, 2 years of accidental damage coverage, plus an additional year of mechanical breakdown coverage for Pixelbook. Preferred Care isn’t just for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL phone owners but also for those who have a Pixelbook in Canada and the United States.

The added feature costs $129 with a $79 deductible but Google is now eliminating the latter for warranty claims under the Preferred Care plan.

VIA: XDA Developers