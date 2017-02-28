While the MWC 2017 is happening in Barcelona, Spain, some other geeks are busy spending time this week at the Moscone Center in San Francisco for the GDC 2017. The Game Developers Conference is for the gamers who want to check out what’s new in the world of gaming or show off what new they have to offer if they are developers themselves.

One of the busiest at the tech event is Google who has its Google Developer Day where it presents new games available, the latest in gaming experiences, products, or technologies. After the relative success in of the gaming business in 2016, we can expect not only Google but other tech companies, developer groups, and manufacturers to launch new stuff this 2017.

In the past few years, we’ve tried a number of new games that become quite successful like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Reigns, Clash Royale, and Pokemon GO. More will be unleashed so stay tuned for more gaming adventures. More people were also given access to Google Play because it’s not just limited to mobile devices now. Chromebooks now support Google Play so those with notebooks can start downloading apps and play new games.

Over 300 million new users from Indonesia, Brazil, and India started using Android devices. These emerging markets are rapidly expanding and we expect the number to rise this year. When it comes to mobile payments, over 100 million new users accessed related features and services. Google also improved on the Android gaming experience not just by allowing more developers into the Play Store but also with the launch of Nougat, release of Vulkan API for 3D graphics, and the entrance of Daydream. The Pixel phones are ready for VR and many other things. When it comes to infrastructure and tools, Google worked on Firebase to improve on storage, ads, notifications, analytics, and integration.

At this year’s GDC, Google is introducing new enhancements on Google Play that will promote high quality experiences based on engagement, offer sales and increase purchases of premium games with strikethrough pricing, and more curation of high quality games through editorial pages.

Anticipate for new and more exciting games. Now listed for pre-registration on the Google Play Store are the following: Battle Breakers, TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight, and Injustice 2. Coming soon are Beartopia and Virtual Rabbids. The two will be available exclusively on Daydream and they will also soon be joined by more VR games like Virtual Virtual Reality and Along Together.

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog, The Keyword, Google