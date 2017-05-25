Garmin doesn’t just want to excel in the GPS-navigation game. The brand recently entered the wearable game and now it wants to tap into the action camera industry by introducing the VIRB 360. It’s a new 360-degree camera that is poised to rival the Samsung Gear 360, Acer Holo 360, YI HALO VR Camera, and the Honor VR 360. Garmin knows rugged and this VIRB 360 will offer more than just capture the moment.

VIRB 360 offers live streaming (iOS only) and the one-tap connect via NFC. It’s a compact 360-degree camera you can bring anywhere with you. The fully spherical camera is also waterproof so you can use even when you’re mountain biking or down the river or even when it suddenly rains.

The VIRB 360 also features 4K Spherical Stabilization, four built-in microphones, automatic in-camera stitching, built-in GPS, and G-Metrix data overlays. The latter allows you to record videos in 360-degree augmented reality. Even the amateurs will find the Virb 360 helpful and easy-to-use with the one-touch controls. It works with a VIRB Mobile app plus a desktop program you can use to edit videos. Some connectivity options it can use include WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and ANT+.

Price of the Garmin VIRB 360 is $799.99 when it is released in June.

