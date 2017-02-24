If you’re familiar with Insta360 Air which was listed on Indiegogo last November, you’ll love the idea that Huawei partnered with the team behind it. The Chinese OEM worked with Insta360 to come up with a new 360-degree that will bear the Honor brand. It will be an improved version of the clip-on 360-degree camera that can be attached to any smartphone. Officially named as the Honor VR Camera, this accessory is perfect for Huawei’s Honor phones.

Insta360’s founder and CEO JK Liu noted how Huawei is “committed to reinventing photography, and they believe in our products as the best way to introduce users to the future of the camera” so this partnership is a great development. Huawei showed off this camera in a special event in Beijing last February 21, wowing the audience with the co-branding, as well as, the features of the tiny cam.

The Honor VR Camera aims to bring the VR technology and industry to a higher level. This Huawei-Insta360 camera will allow more people to capture moments in 3D, create more content, and livestream 360-degree videos. It comes with an app developed by Insta360 so users can easily record, save, share, and livestream 360-degree videos.

This device is believed to revolutionize 360 photography. It used to be a challenge to do but more OEMs and startups have jumped into the bandwagon now to make it more achievable and accessible.

There are still no details on pricing but since the Insta360 Air is $119 on Amazon and $99 on Indiegogo, we’re expecting it to be within the same price range–maybe even lower but definitely not higher. Availability will be next quarter.

SOURCE: Insta360