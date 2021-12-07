The Android 12 One UI 4 stable version is now ready for Samsung’s latest foldable phones. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 can get One UI 4. It’s only right these Galaxy foldable devices get the latest Android 12 update. It’s the final build. Those in South Korea have started receiving the update. It shouldn’t be long before other markets get the same. The Galaxy S21 series already for the stable upgrade so we’re assuming other premium flagship models will also follow.

If you’re still on Android 11 in your Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can take advantage of the stable One UI 4.0. If you’re on beta One UI 4.0, the same release is also ready.

Check your phone’s Settings app to see if Android 12 One UI 4.0 is available to download. Under the Software update, you can choose Download and install.

As mentioned, the new software should already include the December 2021 security patch. The One UI 4 Stable build was promised to be out soon and it’s here. After these two foldable phones, we can expect the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 10 since beta versions have rolled out for these phones.

To recap, One UI 4.0 adds Android 12. It delivers a revamped UI design and a Material You-inspired Color Palette feature. You can also expect enhanced security and privacy, and better stock apps from Samsung and Google. The update also brings minor feature updates, updated widget picker UI, and new widget designs.