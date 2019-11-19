The Galaxy Watch team has been quiet for some time but this week, we have some good news as the old Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active devices are getting an important update. The new features and user experience functions found on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will soon be available on the said wearable devices. A new software update has just been announced by Samsung in the official Newsroom. If you own a Galaxy Watch or Watch Active, you may want to read this.

Older smartwatches from the South Korean tech giant will receive dynamic updates. Important changes include Samsung Health features, customization options, and new Bixby functions. The update will be released incrementally region by region although no official list has been provided.

The latest software update will bring more Bixby advantages like Bixby Voice which is ideal to use in controlling your SmartThings ecosystem, know the time between places, and start exercise routines. Bixby can soon learn your routines and even language but may be limited to British English, Spanish, Italian, German, and French, at least, for now.

Some other improvements the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active will get with the latest software upgrade include Watch face customization, access to 24 sub-dials and complications, improved UX (user experience), and My Style feature. Other UX features and changes include the icons for in-use apps being moved to the bottom of the face, current will be displayed on-screen always, a cleaner graphic UI, new emoji offerings, and easier user interaction. A new Touch Bezel may also be added to the Galaxy Watch Active.