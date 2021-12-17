More details about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series are being leaked. The latest set of information we have is for the Ultra variant. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was recently mentioned to get a wide notch. That is likely to happen since it will be massive. The large tablet will run on 8GB RAM and Android 12 OS out of the box. As seen in previous image renders that surfaced, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will look similar to the previous model.

Samsung is packing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with the latest specs and more features. We’ll get to see this tablet in early 2022 perhaps alongside the Galaxy S22 phones.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a flagship tablet. This means flagship specs including a large -inch WQXGA+ display with a wide notch for the selfie camera. The bezels are slim at 6.3mm. There is a notch for the dual 12MP main + ultra-wide selfie shooters.

The tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The 8GB RAM can go up to 12 or 16GB. Onboard storage will be 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. We’re not sure about the microSD card slot.

This device will run on an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Standard connectivity options will be Wi-Fi and LTE/5G. The Android 12 will probably come with One UI 4 already.