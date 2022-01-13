We’re past January 11 and we did not see a glimpse of the promised launch of the Exynos 2200 AP from Samsung. There were suspicions that they may be canceling or there were some issues in production but it looks like they just postponed the launch to a later date. An official has said that the newest application processor from the Korean OEM will be unveiled at the end of January or early February, just in time for the launch of the new flagship line, the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Business Korea reports that the Samsung official clarified that there are no problems with the Exynos’ production and performance. They just decided to unveil it at the same time they launch a new smartphone and this is just in a few weeks time. We will supposedly see the new flagship series unveiled during that period so it makes sense that the new GPU that will be part of those smartphones be officially announced at the same time.

The Exynos 2100 which was introduced with the Galaxy S21 line had a few quality issues including heat generation so hopefully this one will indeed be better. The Exynos 2200 is expected to “resolve the problems” from the previous AP. It will be developed by AMD using the latest RDNA2. The GPUs of the previous application processors that Samsung used is mostly considered inferior and the devices’ weakness, as compared to Qualcomm APs.

Counterpoint has said that Samsung Electronics is only fifth in the smartphone AP market during the 3rd quarter of 2021 and only had a 5% share. Samsung is hoping to increase their market share again as these numbers shoed a 5$ point drop from their previous 10% in 2020. MediaTek’s market meanwhile reached 40% and Qualcomm was at 27% during that period. They are hoping that bringing the Exynos 2200 will be the push needed.

Samsung is expected to use the Exynos 2200 for the Galaxy 22 series that will be released in Europe and Korea. But for those that will be sold in North America, China, and India, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 will be used.