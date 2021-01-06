More details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series are surfacing. More information about the Ultra are also being shared since it’s the highest-specced variant from the next-gen Galaxy series. Some of its features have been shown off by a One UI 3.1 demo. We also saw some Ultra protective covers and S-Pen images. The latter tell us that the Ultra will indeed offer S-Pen support. No doubt about that now because a number of sources are saying the same thing.

In about a week, we’ll get to confirm everything we know about the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the One UI 3.1 features to the narrow chin and bezels. The S Pen support is expected together with the more advanced camera system.

When it comes to the display technology, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a WQHD+ resolution, as well as, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Those two are great features and we’re glad to know that Samsung is realizing they can be turned on at once.

According to leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the “Galaxy S21 Ultra realizes WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate can be turned on at the same time”. A screenshot has been shared showing the possibility on the options.

The 120Hz refresh rate and 2960 x 1440 WQHD+ resolution are great but it’s also good to have options. Some people may not be used to very high-res display so, at least, you have an option.