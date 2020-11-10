Samsung is on top of the many issues its Galaxy phones are showing. It usually acknowledges the problems especially if there are plenty of related reports. The latest is about the Galaxy S20 FE exhibiting some touchscreen issues. A couple of weeks ago, we mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE would receive a touchscreen fix soon. That was days after problems surfaced early. We remember a teardown treatment revealing a stellar phone that is easy to repair. It’s not perfect but the issue is nothing a software update can’t solve.

A software update was initially released but some are saying it didn’t fix the problem at all. A new one is ready and we’re hoping, cross your fingers, will finally solve the issue. Those ghost touches can be annoying after some time. It’s something that shouldn’t be there but somewhere along the way, Samsung failed.

The Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues may be fixed by the G781BXXU1ATK1 software build. The new firmware is ready this week. The changelog includes this: The stability of Touch screen has been improved. The jittery movements should be gone or maybe less after the update is applied.

It’s not clear if the display problem is a hardware issue. Some are saying it could be and may not be fixed by a software update. If it is indeed a hardware problem, Samsung could be required to recall the smartphone. That is a possibility but we hope not.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is offered with a more accessible price. The South Korean tech company implemented some cheaper materials. A teardown showed that. We don’t want to think the quality has been compromised because of that.