Samsung happily released the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). It’s the special version for the “fans”. The phone arrived after several leaks and teasers. First, it appeared on Samsung Bulgaria website. Specs and colors were also leaked. It was said to feature 25W charging. A hands-on video also surfaced. The new phone was officially announced last month with a more accessible price. It is basically the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a few tweaks. It is more affordable but offers the same performance.

And just like the Galaxy S20, the FE version also comes with the same touchscreen display problem. The stellar phone is still easy to repair. The touchscreen issues surfaced early.

Issues of ‘ghost touch’ with swipes have been reported by several owners. Samsung has already acknowledged the problem and is believed to be working on a fix. There is no word though when an update will be released exactly.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is processing some inputs incorrectly. For a flagship-level phone, this is a bothersome problem because you can’t do things properly. It’s something that shouldn’t happen especially for devices from a top brand.

Some users said the problem is gone after a recent update. Only this statement was given:

“We are aware of the reported issue that appears on a limited number of Galaxy S20 FE devices. We are investigating this issue and working to resolve it. We recommend customers keep their devices up to date with the latest software by accessing Settings > Software update> Download.”