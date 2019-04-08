Teardowns are nothing new. In fact, we consider them as a regular activity geeks love to do. JerryRigEverything always does it. IFixit does it properly too. Not that we like to watch expensive gadgets and phones being taken apart piece by piece, it is important that we see how they were designed. How the components and modules are positioned inside matter. We usually get impressed with how well an OEM organizes the parts inside apart from seeing the beautiful outside design.

The teardown video here shows a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone being pried open. PBKreviews does a disassembly teardown repair guide. We watched the new video even after we’ve seen several Galaxy S10 teardowns already.

What’s interesting here is the way our source opened the phone. It’s just as if he’s removing the cover off and then doing an unboxing. It appeared easy to do but perhaps he has already seen similar teardowns in the past so he knew what to do.

Watch the full Samsung Galaxy S10 5G teardown video below:

You see how easy this one looked compared to JerryRigEverything’s and IFixit’s?

A previous Samsung Galaxy S10 series teardown revealed why it’s hard to fix. Another one confirmed it’s not easily repairable as expected. The first videos also showed the same thing. What’s more interesting here is the mystery connector. Could it be 5G variant exclusive?

PBKreviews made the teardown look easy. We know it’s complicated but this new video also showed us how to put the pieces back together.

Such a process is important because we’re really interested in how to repair the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Okay, we don’t have plans on doing our own teardown but yes, maybe we just might. Who knows what new item we’ll see in our Galaxy S10 unit? What do you think?