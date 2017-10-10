The next Samsung Galaxy Note model will have an under-display fingerprint. That’s what we’ve been saying the past few months. We even mentioned that Samsung will be applying the technology definitely on the Note 9 but not on the Galaxy S9 yet. The latter may still have a rear fingerprint sensor because the South Korean tech giant won’t be ready by the time of launch yet. The reason for the delay is that the sensor may cause display issues.

For the next Note, Samsung may already include the new sensor technology. It’s that one feature Apple didn’t add yet to the iPhone X and if everything goes as planned, then Samsung may do so first. The Note 9, which is expected to be revealed in the second half of 2018, may be ready with the under-glass optical fingerprint sensor. This is according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The sensor won’t be just embedded on the home button but anywhere on the front display.

We’re not expecting Samsung to confirm the information but we’re looking forward to trying out the technology. We’re not sure if Samsung will still go with Egis but know it has ditched Synaptics after the latter failed to finish in time. There are other companies that can supply the components for Samsung aside from Egis though. There’s also Samsung LSI and BeyondEyes.

After the iris and facial recognition features, we can expect Samsung to introduce something new and something better. Hopefully, this under-display fingerprint sensor will work and be more secure than ever.

VIA: Business Insider