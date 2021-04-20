That was fast. We just showed you the leaked image renders of the Fitbit Luxe and here now is Google making an official announcement. The tech giant describes this as a ‘fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker’ that can help anyone reach hit health-related goals. The wearable device looks stylish with its sleek, simple, and elegant form. It can track a person’s Active Zone Minutes, sleep, as well as, Stress Management Score. With this small device, it is the Fitbit team’s hope that you finally take control of your health.

The bracelet is elegant yet comfortable to wear even the whole day. The watch body is stainless steel that is shaped for the wrist using metal injection molding process. Choose from these three: Graphite, Platinum and Soft Gold. The strap is a silicone band which is also comfortable and easy to attach and remove. The band is also ready in different colors.

The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker costs $149.95 which isn’t exactly cheap but it boasts of topnotch features and functions. It comes with an AMOLED touchscreen that shows different clock faces. It has an ambient light sensor that adjusts automatically.

As for the main features, this Fitbit Luxe offers stress management tools. It can show you your Stress Management Score based on your sleep and other activities. You can check and try available mindfulness sessions like yoga, breathing, and meditations.

The 24/7 heart rate tracking is done by Fitbit’s PurePulse technology. It checks your heart rate and provides insights into your health by looking at your other scores and data. Of course, Sleep tracking and Sleep Score are offered as well.

Active Zone Minutes (AZMs) are calculated based on your physical activities, age, and resting heart rate. You can also check the Health Metrics Dashboard. You can see there you breathing rate, skin temperature variation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Google is offering six months of Fitbit Premium. This includes exclusive in-app content, deeper analyses of data, guidance, and personalized insights. Also included for Premium members is Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method for Fitbit.

The Fitbit can last up to five days on a single full charge. You don’t have to worry about charging it every night because it can last longer than usual. You may also check out a special edition designed by jewelry brand Gorjana. The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition costs $199.95 and will be ready in Spring.

Other band color options are Black, Peony, Orchid, and Lunar White for $29.95 each. Woven bands in Slate or Hibiscus each costs $34.95. The $79.95 stainless steel mesh band is ready in soft gold or platinum. The premium Horween leather double wrap band will be sold for $49.95 in Sunrise, Earth Grey Croc, and Black. Get the gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Parker Link Bracelet for $99.95 in platinum or soft gold.