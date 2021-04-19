Fitbit is ready to roll out a new wearable device. After the Fitbit Ace 3 was announced for the young generation, expect to see the Fitbit Luxe very soon. As always, product images have been leaked by WinFuture. We’re almost certain about the product’s authenticity. The images shared look like official renders of a new wearable device coming in three colors. The body is set in polished stainless steel with what appears to be silicone rubber straps that can be interchangeable.

The strap comes with a buckle clasp like most watches we know. It will feature a color OLED touchscreen although we have no idea about the resolution. This Fitbit Luxe will obviously be health and fitness-centered. It will offer sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and breathing training.

The Fitbit Luxe will be water-resistant so you can use it with most sports and outdoor activities like cycling, running, or even swimming. It will also feature stress monitoring as described. It works with your smartphone for GPS but doesn’t have built-in GPS.

This Fitbit Luxe will be available soon although there’s no word on pricing and launch date yet. We see it with a more elegant design but one packed with many helpful features. Color options include Orchid, White/Platinum, and Black/Soft Gold.