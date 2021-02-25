With a lot of mental health issues coming up during this pandemic, wearable devices and apps are good tools to help us practice mindfulness or the “practice of intentional awareness of the present moment”. Fitbit has now partnered with the “pioneer of integrative medicine” (and sometimes controversial figure) Deepak Chopra in bringing a Mindful Method program for Fitbit Premium users. This exclusive wellness collection features content for some of the important buzzwords related to this, like mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness, and the mind-body connection.

The Mindful Method is made up of ten sessions that include guided meditations, sleep preparation, and techniques and trips to help you become emotionally and mentally healthy despite the challenges of living through this pandemic. Each session lasts 20 minutes and tackles things like Resting in Awareness, How To Let Go, Mindful Breathing, and Managing Stress At All Times. These are made up of audio and video sessions that can also be streamed to larger screens.

Over the next few months, there will also be additional sessions added to the collection. In fact, users can expect new content added every couple of weeks starting June. They will focus on incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine as well as tools to improve concentration and awareness and manage your stress and emotions. Some of the expected content to be added later on include a four-part series on mind, body, emotions and spirit and even A Day with Deepak Chopra.

All of this exclusive content is of course on top of already existing Fitbit Premium features that subscribers enjoy. You get guided programs, personalized insights and a wellness report based on your stats, challenges and adventures as you compete with friends, hundreds of audio and video workouts, and other mindfulness features. You also get a 30-day view of crucial health metrics.

If you’re not yet on Fitbit Premium, you can get a 90-day free trial within 60 days of device activation. After that, it’s $9.99 per month. The Mindful Method collection is not available in all the markets where Premium is available. It is also only available in English.