The Fitbit Charge 5 has been leaked several times but now it’s official. Fitbit has just introduced the latest health and fitness tracker that follows the Fitbit Luxe. This wearable device offers more advanced features when it comes to tracking different activities and one’s overal wellbeing. The tracker can be the ideal partner for those who want to get serious with fitness and their health. Over a year of living in a pandemic world, there is a call to get stronger and become more resilient. With a health smartwatch, you can track what you’ve been doing, how long you are sleeping, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5 comes with a brighter and more colorful touchscreen. The battery life can last up to seven days on a single full change. You can subscribe to Fitbit Premium with it and take advantage of more information, deeper insights, nutrition sessions, mindfulness lessons, and access to over 500 wotkouts.

Fitbit Premium also offers new Daily Readiness experience. This feature will also available soon on other Fitbit wearables like the Inspire 2, Luxe, Versa 2, Versa 3, and Sense. This can tell you if you are ready for another workout based on your sleep, fatigue, or heart rate variability. The watch can also show you a target Active Zone Minutes goal, analysis of what impacted scores, and more Premium content.

Fitbit Charge 5 comes equipped with 20 exercise modes, built-in GPS, V02 max estimate, and automatic exercise recognition. For stress management, there is an EDA sensor that tracks your body’s response to stress. You can see the Stress Management Score with the Fitbit app. The information can help you make decisions whether to move more or rest for the day.

Hearth health can be checked with the ECG app . It can sense Atrial brillation (AFib) as the device can track your heart rate 24/7. Other data Fitbit Charge 5 can be looked into using the Health Metrics dashboard within the Fitbit app. Data may include SpO2, skin temperature variation, breathing rate, Sleep Score, Sleep Stages, and SmartWake alarms.

Fitbit Charge 5 is thinner than the previous model by ten percent. It comes with an always-on display option. You can choose different bands or straps: lightweight silicone infinity bands, loop bands, breathable sports bands, nylon hook, or leather bands. Price tag reads $179.95. The Premium membership is free for six months only.