Square Enix has been going all in for the Final Fantasy VX since last year. A pinball mini-game was released and we’ve only been waiting for the mobile game that was placed on soft launch back in April. Now, the new ‘Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire’ is finally ready to download on the Play Store. Developed by Epic Action, this MMO mobile game offers a more rich universe created by the guys at Square Enix.

What’s more impressive is the real-time and strategic gameplay that the developer has already perfected. You can play with more people in real time even if they are on the other side of the world on a different timezone.

‘FINAL FANTASY XV: A New Empire’ is one of Square Enix’s many offerings for the game franchise’s 30th anniversary. This new mobile strategy game is expected to bring more players from all over the world–young and old alike. New Final Fantasy fans may be groomed as this game still features the exciting and familiar role-playing gameplay since 1987. But this time, it’s playable on your phones and tablets.

Start an adventure with Noctis, Ignis, Gladiolus, and Prompto in the world of Eos and help them fulfill their destiny. Throughout the kingdoms, there are magical resources to gather. Each one can help build a strong Empire as you fight to defend you friends and go against the enemies.

Download Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Square Enix