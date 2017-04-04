Not content with having launched the new Final Fantasy XV game on consoles and PC, Square Enix is planning to push out a new FFXV game on mobile as well. This new game is called Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire, and interestingly, Square Enix is experimenting with a strategy game vibe to this new title.

Final Fantassy XV: A New Empire is currently on soft launch, and we hear it’s only available in New Zealand for now. If you’ve played the parallel game on console, then you’ll be right at home with the new game. It features a lot of the characters in Final Fantasy XV – Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, Prompto, Cindy are just some of the characters that you can use in the game.

Strangely, this is not an RPG – and we’re pretty used to Final Fantasy franchise games being RPGs. The game will ask the players to build cities with unique buildings that will enable research of various technologies and upgrades for your troops and heroes. The game does not lack battles, there’s a combat system where players can choose specially-themed gear sets, skills, and gems.

Right now, the game is available only in New Zealand as mentioned, and there’s no news yet of a global launch. You can be sure that’s pretty close now, so we may need to wait for just a bit.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store