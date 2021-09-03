If you happen to get a hold of the Fairphone 3, good for you. Fairphone 3 is now bidding goodbye. Sale of the smartphone will be discontinued. It’s been a good two-year run. Fairphone 3 will still receive software and hardware support so it’s good. The updates are actually promised for five years from the official product launch. You can still use the Fairphone 3 so nothing to worry because it will still work after two years and beyond. Of course, it’s not exactly the latest but it works as any decent smartphone.

Fairphone 3 was released in August 2019 as a follow-up to the Fairphone 2. It was designed to be a more sustainable smartphone created in a fair working condition. With the goal of making a long-lasting product, the Fairphone 3 was made with the latest technology and the brand’s principles for fairness.

This Fairphone 3 was sold across Europe. With its release, several milestones have been achieved including many new sales partners, collaborations with key partners, and e-waste collection from Africa. There was also the launch of Fair Cobalt Alliance and a living wage bonus program for Fairphone workers.

Fairphone 3 also received a score of 10 iFixit’s repairability index. To recap, Fairphone 3 was announced as a sustainable modular phone in August 2019. A teardown revealed it’s a real modular phone. A Fairphone 3+ followed last year with better cameras and the same “green” principle. That one did survive a durability test.