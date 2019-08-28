The month of August started with us seeing the Fairphone 3 Bluetooth SIG. Today, we’re ending the month with the same device being presented to the public. The Dutch take pride in this one as it is described as a real sustainable smartphone. It’s already a third-gen offering by the company that aims to deliver excellent performance with fair specifications and at a fair price. The modular phone is designed to be compact yet durable that you can use it for a long time.

By sustainability, it means the phone is made through methods and processes that don’t harm the environment. The mobile industry is usually a large contributor to C02 emissions and electronic waste but Fairphone wants to change that. The company has made a more transparent supply chain although there were limitations and challenges.

On the third-generation model, Fairphone has implemented a more refined modular architecture after all the lessons it gained from the past two devices. Fairphone 3 now comes with seven modules that can be easily repaired. It’s not exactly a premium phone because the processor is only a Snapdragon 632 but you can depend on a long battery life, 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, expandable 64GB onboard storage, MicroSD card slot, and Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes with a protective bumper out of the reusable box.

Fairphone explains “fair specs” as ensuring everything is fair in the production of the phone from employee satisfaction to worker representation to materials used to the supply sourcing and to e-waster. Almost everything that goes into the creation and recycling of Fairphone is well-thought-of.

The €450 ($499) price is also fair given the Fairphone is modular. Specs and features are as follows: 5.7-inch Full HD screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Dual nano-SIM slots, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 12MP main camera, 8MP front-facing cam, 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery, 64GB built-in storage, and an expandable memory via microSD card slot. There are 7 modules for easy repair. There is no 5G support, just 2G, 3G, and 4G. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie.