Fairphone 3+ Durability Test 3

We expect Zack Nelson to test smartphones and check for durability. Usually, those premium flagship phones and mid-rangers from popular OEMs are the common subjects. The latest device to be scratched, burned, and bent is the Fairphone 3+. The phone was announced in August, offering better cameras and the same “green” principle. It is a real modular phone so opening the device and removing the components are fairly easy. No need to apply heat or use a blade. The phone already comes with a screwdriver in the box.

With the modular design, you can easily replace the display, battery, and other parts. The idea is for a sustainable modular phone that will last for years. Removing and putting back the parts are easy so you can say repairability is high.

Fairphone 3+ Durability Test 2

JerryRigEverything started by scratching the screen. Nothing changed on the result. It scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. The phone scratches on the sides and the rear but that is expected because of the plastic material.

Fairphone 3+ Durability Test

Watch the Fairphone 3+ Durability Test below:

Heating up the display only lasts a few seconds before it turns to black but then recovers after a while. Bending the phone from the back doesn’t do anything. Doing the same from the front screen, it doesn’t break. You know the Fairphone 3+ is structurally sound.