The rumors, speculations, and leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 phones will not stop until the South Korean tech giant makes an official announcement. We have featured several pages of information and rendered images here. We have no idea which one is real as we’re careful and are still taking things with a pinch of salt. A number of sources are sharing what they say are “exclusive” content but we’ll never know for sure until the scheduled launch date.

The Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are shown off in a video by Sakitech on YouTube. The source was anonymous so that is all the vlogger could share for now aside from the idea the new premium flagship smartphones will be unveiled earlier than usual in January. The public announcement may happen on January 14 or around that time. Pre-order may begin on the same day.

When it comes to pricing, it will be lower compared to the previous year. Looking at the images, we can tell the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad camera system on the rear. There is also a laser autofocus and a flash. The main camera will be 108 megapixels plus a 12MP ultra-wide camera, as well as, two optical cameras —10MP and another one with 10x zoom.

The device on the right side is said to be the Samsung Galaxy S21+. It will come with a lower grade triple rear camera setup with a flash. The shooters will be 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto. They seem to be close to the cameras on the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20. To note, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may have four cameras while the Galaxy S21 Plus and the regular Galaxy S21 will only have three each.

The phones are shown with rounded corners especially on the top. The color options will definitely include black as a standard with either shiny or matte finish. Expect more related details in the coming weeks and months.