It’s the last month of the year which means it’s time for Top Lists, Summaries, and Listicles. We’ll start by sharing with you ‘The Best Smartphone Cameras of 2019’ according to DxOMark. We know DxOMark’s reviews are always being questioned but here is a round-up. It’s up to you if you will believe the reviews, scores, and lists. All data and information and even sample images are just available for your reference. We won’t question the choices. DxOMark has its standards for review.

DxOMark said it is not done reviewing smartphone cameras but as of today, 31 phones have been tested for the year. Still on top of the list is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which we have a feeling will be replaced soon by yet another Huawei premium flagship phone. It is actually tied with the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition.

It is interesting that the list is comprised of a mix of premium and budget-friendly phones to devices with dual to triple to quad and even penta-cameras to different imaging technologies. This 2019, we also noted the DxOMark Selfie Overall Score starting a new protocol.

DxOMark’s list of favorite smartphone cameras by for 2019 has been prepared by category. Let’s start with the Best All-Rounder. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition are tied with a score of 121. Both from top Chinese OEMs, the phones are No. 1 in rankings. If you’re looking to buy the best camera phone, consider these two and you won’t go wrong for both photo and video captures.

The smartphone Best for Video according to DxOMark is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. It can record HDR footage for a wide dynamic range. It also offers good exposure and very pleasant color rendering. The next phone you can consider for video recording is the Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro Premium Edition which is also Best for Zoom.

Best for Ultra-Wide is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G which hit a new a new high-score on DxOMark back in September. The phone Best for Night photography is the Best All-Rounder–Huawei Mate 30 Pro.