DxOMark has a new winner. It wasn’t long ago the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ took over Huawei’s P30 Pro by one point. Huawei takes revenge by lording over all the new premium flagships available in the market today by hitting a new high score on DxOMark. The top Chinese OEM didn’t just beat the Note 10 by one point but four so it may be difficult to rival later when a new expensive flagship is released. DxOMark also tested the selfie camera which only received a mobile score of 93, bringing it to 5th ranking in the front camera reviews.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the newest flagship from China. It boasts a large 6.53-inch OLED screen, Kirin 990 processor, and a 4500mAh battery. When it comes to the camera department, it’s a clear winner with the quad-camera system that includes the following: 40Mp Quad-Bayer SuperSensing sensor with f/1.7-aperture lens, 40MP Cine camera, and 3x tele module plus a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The phone also comes with 4K video recording (2160p/60fps or 30fps) and Dual-LED flash.

The camera specs are premium but the only way to know if they are really great is to test them out. The DxOMark team did so and discovered many interesting things.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the camera to beat. In most test conditions, it showed high levels of details and accurate target exposure in most conditions. Noise is well-controlled while depth estimation in bokeh mode is accurate. There are good exposure and white balance in flash-auto and flash-on modes, as well as, good detail in zoom shots at medium and close range.

Unfortunately, you may notice slight white balance casts in a few conditions, some aliasing in all conditions, and focus variation and strong exposure in flash-off mode. When zooming, you may see occasional focus and detail instabilities. Field of view for wide-angle is comparatively narrow.

Video recording shows effective stabilization, autofocus that is repeatable/accurate/fast, vivid and pleasant colors, good detail indoors and well-controlled noise in bright light, plus accurate exposure in most conditions. There are some not so good things like texture artifacts indoors/in low light, some slight color casts and strong coarse noise in low light, and white balance instabilities outdoors.

When it comes to the selfie camera system, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro features a 32Mp Quad-Bayer sensor with a 26mm-equivalent fixed-focus lens, f/2.0-aperture, and Time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. It’s capable of 1080p/30fps HDR video recording.

The front-facing camera brings a fairly wide dynamic range, accurate target exposure on faces in all conditions, good detail in all conditions, good/exposure and color when using flash sans any ambient lighting, and noise well-controlled in indoor and outdoor conditions.