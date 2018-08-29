Dell is still a name to reckon with when it comes to laptops. We know the brand has released several Chromebooks already especially since Dell phones didn’t exactly become a hit. You may have forgotten about it but Dell once ventured into the smartphone game. There are also Dell tablets but the company also decided to try the Chromebook arena. The Dell Chromebook 11 was first unveiled for education. Since then, Dell would regularly come up with an upgrade including that time when a new one was designed to survive the wilds of the schoolyard.

Dell also launched some tablets that convert into a netbook. The convertible Chromebooks were followed by the Dell Chromebook 5190 which launched with an EMR pen support and a long-lasting battery.

At the IFA 2018 in Berlin, Dell is showing off several innovative devices for small business and consumers including the Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin monitor, Dell Mobile Connect, Vostro 5000 laptop, XPS 13 2-in-1, and this Chrome OS-powered notebook–the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1.

Dell’s Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 is a first of its kind as it mixes premium specs and a high-end design on the simple platform–Chrome OS. This is a powerful version of the Inspiron which is more of a mid-range product.

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 is set in aluminum and is powered by 4GB of RAM, max of 128GB onboard storage, and an 8th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It costs $599.99 which can be pricey for some people already.

You can get a Chromebook for a much lower price but also with less power. This Chromebook doesn’t have that cheap plastic feel so you can easily know difference in quality. It’s not bulky and yet it offers a solid feel when you hold it.

The Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 by Dell will be released in the US on the 23rd of October.

SOURCE: Dell