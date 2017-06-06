Crescent Moon Games is once again offerig some of its popular games as part of the latest Humble Bundle deal. Just like the first one, more games can be enjoyed by fans of the developer more known for Epic Dragons, Mines of Mars, Neon Shadow, Demonrock: War of Ages, and 2-Bit Cowboy. In the past couple of years, the company also released the following games: Siegecraft Defender Zero and Strike Wing: Raptor Rising among others.

For the new Crescent Moon Humble Bundle, the game publisher will include three Android launches: Maze Lord, 2-bit Cowboy Rides Again, and The Deep Paths. Pay whatever you want to get games worth $47.

Pay at least a dollar to unlock these games: Stellar Wanderer, EXILES, Almightree: The Last Dreamer, and Atomic Super Lander.



Pay $4.65 or more to unlock The Deer God, Maze Lord (new), Ravensword: Shadowlands, and Aralon: Forge and Flame.



Pay $5 or to enjoy Legend of the Skyfish and the new 2-bit Cowboy Rides Again and The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost.

Watch the trailer of the new games below:

2-bit Cowboy Rides Again

The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost

Head on to Humble Bundle to avail of the deal and join the other 3,291 gamers who already bought the games.

SOURCE: Humble Bundle