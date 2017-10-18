There are dozens of digital mobile cardboard games available on the Google Play Store but only a few will truly capture a true geeky gamer’s attention. We’ve played ‘Ticket to Ride: First Journey‘ recently, as well as, Clue and Mysterium. It’s time for a new board game to try so here’s ‘Smash Up – The Shufflebuilding Game’ from Asmodee Digital.

This title is a digital version of the shufflebuilding card game. You can play it with anyone from all over the globe. You can even build your own hybrid team that consists of zombies, ninjas, pirates, and robots among others. Just gather them and build a deck that will compete against the enemies.

Smash Up will have you taking decks of two factions with twenty cards each. Shuffle the cards to build a 40-card deck. Your goal is to “smash” several bases. The more bases conquered, the better. You need to prove to your opponents that you are better than them. You will never know the moves of your enemies so you have to prepare and strategize. Every card has different power and moves and combining them will even result to more power and hopefully, a different gameplay every time.

You are called to strategize your play despite the variety of the characters and actions’ cards. This online cross-platform multiplayer can accommodate two to four players. You can still play solo against the AI but playing with real people can be more fun. Choose from different faction decks like Wizards & Geeks, Tricksters, Zombies, Aliens, Dinosaurs, Pirates, Robots, and Ninjas.

Download Smash Up – The Shufflebuilding Game from the Google Play Store