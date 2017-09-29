Those people familiar with ‘Ticket to Ride: First Journey’ will be happy to know the game is now out on Android, iOS, and Steam. The Android community particularly is excited for the arrival of this digital version of the popular tabletop game ‘Days of Wonder’. The idea of any classic game getting a modern or digital version is always exciting because it brings back your childhood and the good old days when life was less complicated.

‘Ticket to Ride: First Journey’ is a fun game to introduce to the kids if you’re a parent who wants to give the young ones a headstart into the wonderful world of mobile gaming. Start by showing them the original board game and then this digital version that allows an easier and faster gameplay for every one. It’s a board game but even the young players can understand and enjoy the adventure that will have them collecting train cards and claiming routes across a continent.

This digital board game boasts of a colorful and fully animated 3D user experience that is easy to understand. Thanks to a drag and drop mechanics that is family-friendly, interactive, and very kid-focused.

There are two maps to work on: North America and Europe. There’s the solo mode that will give you time to learn and work on the challenges. If you’re up for bigger challenges, you can play with more players (max of 4) and begin a journey towards those unlockable rewards.

Download Ticket to Ride: First Journey from the Google Play Store

VIA: Gamasutra