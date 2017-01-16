If you enjoy board games that suddenly have mobile versions, as well as mystery games with a little bit of suspense and horror thrown in, then you will be happy to know that Mysterium: The Board Game is now available for Android devices on the Google Play Store. You have the choice to play either a ghost trying to get justice for a murder or a psychic trying to figure out the cryptic visual messages being left by said ghost. Either way, you get to while your time away by solving a mystery, all on your mobile device.

The game is set in the 1920s and the goal is to solve a murder that happened in Warwick Manor in Scotland. Through a seance, a group of psychics will be able to communicate with the murder victim himself/herself. However, it won’t be as easy as asking the ghost who killed him/her since it will only be able to communicate using abstract “Vision Cards”. Just like that other famous board game, you need to find out the murderer, what weapon was used, and which room the murder was committed.

You can play the game in story mode so you can know the background story of each psychic (not included in the original board game). You can also choose to play on your own with AI partners or play with other mystery buffs around the world, supporting up to 7 players across all platforms and devices. The game is available not just in English but also French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

You can download Mysterium: The Board Game from the Google Play Store for $6.99. There is one in-app purchase for $2.99 which is basically an expansion pack with additional content.