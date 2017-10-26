Casio is definitely one of the most popular watchmakers in the world today. It has since ventured into the wearable game by launching smartwatches like the WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch, the Limited Edition Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20S, and the standard Casio Pro Tek WSD-F20. This time, the G-SHOCK line is adding new G-STEEL connected models. Some smartwatch designs were already revealed last month but new colors have been recently added.

This new G-SHOCK watch takes advantage of Bluetooth technology to pair and connect with smartphones. It works best with the G-SHOCK connected app that allows the owner to use the Phone Finder, check battery level, change time zones, and set a countdown timer. The watch may be all digital and techie but it also allows solar-powered charging. It also features a dual time display, world clock, LED super illuminator light, daily alarm, full auto calendar, and neo-brite luminous hands.

The Casio GSTB100D-1A9 is water- and shock-resistant. It can survive being up to 200 meters underwater. The watch comes in a 53.8mm case with your choice between gold and black bezel, solid stainless steel band, accents, and bezel. The watch will be available this coming November with a $400. You can purchase one at the G-SHOCK Soho Store, G-SHOCK Soho Store, Macy’s, or other select jewelers.

SOURCE: Casio