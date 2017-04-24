So the Samsung Galaxy S8 is well and truly out in the open now, and a lot of people are singing its praises. Of course, it’s not the perfect phone – there are some issues, like that reddish tint on the display, and that half-baked launch of Bixby, Samsung’s digital assistant which is not quite there yet. And then there’s that dedicated Bixby button – some people want to use it for something else, apparently.

If you didn’t know, there’s a dedicated button on the left side of the Samsung Galaxy S8 that will call up the Bixby digital assistant (or what’s working of it now) with a single push. Some people didn’t want that button just for Bixby, because honestly speaking, the digital assistant doesn’t really offer much now. So some developers found a way to remap the button, but Samsung patched that ability so that it’s “impossible to remap” it now.

Apparently, it’s impossible to remap, but it is possible to make the button call up Google Now. Developer Dave Bennett used his own service (you’ll need to enable it) for an app that overrides Bixby. He designed it so that when you press the dreaded button, Bixby opens but is quickly minimized to th