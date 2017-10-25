BLU Products may be signing deals with bigger brands like BlackBerry but the brand is still busy introducing new smartphones left and right. We’ve seen the BLU S1 mid-range phone recently, as well as, the BLU Advance A5 and A5 Plus Nougat phones now on Amazon Prime. Under the BLU Vivo series, here is the BLU VIVO 8L as a new addition and all ready to offer the ultimate selfie experience.

We consider this as premium mid-range because of the specs and the pricing. It is packed with a 20MP Super Selfie shooter and a 13MP rear camera for an advanced mobile photography experience. The device sports a 5.3-inch screen, curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, ultra-fast Fingerprint Sensor, 4000mAh battery, 3GB RAM, 1.3GHz Octa-core 64-bit MediaTek 6753 processor, and a 32GB onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot.

This BLU VIVO 8L will be more popular for its imaging technology. It comes with a 20MP Super Selfie camera sensor with F/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8 inch sensor with 5P lens, and 4-cell technology. There’s also the 13MP main camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), Laser Focus, F/2.0 aperture, 1/3 inch sensor with 5P lens, and real-time HDR. It also offers advanced camera technologies like the face beautification software, slow-motion video recording, and panorama mode.

The phone is now listed on Amazon with a $199.99 price tag but it’s currently being offered with a $50 discount. Other special features of the Android 7.0 Nougat-powered phone include Smart Gestures, Reverse Charge and OTG Capability, Split Screen Multi-tasking, and Ultra Quick Fingerprint Sensor (0.2s).

