BLU Android smartphones may for a time, have been removed from Amazon, but the brand is now back on the e-commerce site. A new device is ready from the OEM in two size variants: the BLU Advance A5 and the BLU Advance A5 Plus. The main difference between the two is the screen size, as well as, the RAM and storage options.

The BLU Advance A5 comes with a 5-inch HD screen, 8GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 1GB RAM, 1.3GHz MediaTek Quad core 64 bit processor, MALI T720 GPU, and 4G LTE connectivity. When it comes to mobile photography, this device can be enough with its 8MP main autofocus camera with flash and 5MP front-facing camera also with flash. Amazon sells this device unlocked which means it can work with most GSM Networks in the country like T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, and MetroPCS among others.

As for the BLU Advance A5 Plus LTE, this device sports almost the same specs and features except the screen is bigger and better at 5.5-inches with HD curved glass display, 16GB onboard storage, and 2GB RAM. The cameras are slightly better at 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing shooter.

The entry-level BLU Advance A5 is $89.99 while the Plus version is $109.99 on Amazon Prime.

