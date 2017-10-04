After that dilemma of its product lineup being removed from Amazon and then being put back again after a few days, BLU Products is here with a totally new Android-powered phone: the BLU S1. This smartphone is described as “Simply Brilliant” with its flawless design, fast processor, stunning visuals, and the impressive curved touch panel. It only runs Nougat and not Oreo but it’s already good enough as a mid-range device.

The BLU S1 will make you feel some “good vibes” when you see it in its metallic form whether in Gold, Black, or Grey. The curved glass touch panel gives it a beautiful and ergonomic design. The phone is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat OS and features a 5.2-inch HD display screen with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution (282ppi). For mobile photography enthusiasts, you will be happy with the 5MP selfie camera and the 13MP rear camera that can capture great quality photos and portraits, thanks to the Beauty setting.

The phone is powered by a 2800mAh battery so it can last the whole day on a single full charge. BLU promises mobile security with fingerprint authentication. As for connectivity, the device’s maximum 4G LTE is 300Mbps depending on the network you are connected to and in which country. In the United States, you can use the phone with several networks including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

BLU S1 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: Mediatek MT6750

• Display: 5.2-inch IPS LCD, 720 x 1280 resolution

• Dimensions: 147.3 x 72.8 x 8.4 mm

• Weight: 137g

• Battery: 2800mAh

• RAM: 2GB

• Storage: 16GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear with LED flash

• Cam: 5 MP (selfie)

• Connectivity: WiFi, 4G LTE, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

SOURCE: BLU Products