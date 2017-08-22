Now that the issue of the phone display has been settled, we want to know more about what the BlackBerry KEYOne can offer. A new bend test by Zack Nelson has recently proven that the display has been reinforced. The phone seems to be doing well in countries where it is available that even a Special Gold Plated Edition is up for pre-order. In India, a BlackBerry KEYone black edition with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is ready.

One of the phone’s many selling points is obviously the keyboard. BlackBerry has gone back to how it started as a smartphone pioneer. The KEYOne runs Android but has the classic keyboard for those who still prefer to use a tactile keyboard. Another selling point of the device is the camera.

The KEYOne boasts of a Keyboard Amplified Manual Camera. It features manual mode pro controls you can toggle that lets you set the focus, ISO, shutter speed, exposure, and white balance. To adjust the settings, do it by simply swiping on the physical keyboard to capture the perfect shot.

BlackBerry wants the consumers to do more with photography and that is something you can accomplish with the KEYOne.

Watch a quick demo below: