After the BlackBerry KEYone black edition, here is a new color variant of the Android-powered BlackBerry phone. Unlike the black edition with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, this one only comes with a 32GB storage and 3GB RAM. The gold plated version was recently sighted on Axiom Telecom, an online retailer in Dubai. Actually, this isn’t an official BlackBerry offering. It’s a customized model for those who live in the region.

This model us more expensive at AED 2,999 which is around $816. If you order for one today, you can get it in 5 to 7 days. The special edition Gold Plated BlackBerry KEYone is ideal for those who love luxurious things.

Nothing has changed on the specs but the gold plating makes it more expensive since the normal version costs only around $528 in the US. For an additional of less than $300, you can have the privilege of owning an exclusive BlackBerry KEYone fit for royalty. It’s not the first from Axiom Telecom as we see there’s also a gold plated Apple iPhone 7 listed on the website.

To review the specs, this Gold Plated BlackBerry KEYOne sports the following: 4.5-inch touch screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, HD resolution, 8MP selfie shooted with a wide-angle lens, 12MP rear camera, Quick Charge tech, and a 3505mAh battery.

VIA: Axiom Telecom