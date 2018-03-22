Could Huawei be in more trouble in the US? We don’t want to say that but another company has just pulled out of a deal with the Chinese OEM. Huawei has been trying to get into the US by launching premium smartphones but some groups are backing out after the government urged the carriers to cut deals due to privacy concerns. The issue is nothing new but it certainly derails the big plans of Huawei.

Huawei has been selling the Mate 10 Pro in the US via Amazon and Best Buy since last month. It just received a price cut on Amazon while on Best Buy, consumers were being urged to post their reviews of the phone. Now we’ve got information Best Buy will no longer order new units from Huawei. Sales will altogether stop in the coming weeks which means the end of a short partnership.

There is no official statement or announcement provided. No one would comment on the decision even when asked. Huawei is still the third biggest mobile vendor in the world but it’s been struggling to enter the US market. The absence of a carrier partner is challenging for Huawei because most people buy from networks over retailers. At the moment, we know Amazon is still selling Huawei phones.

VIA: CNET