Before Huawei rolls out the P20 series phones, the top Chinese OEM is rolling out the Mate 10 Pro in the US via Amazon. Huawei introduced the Mate 10 series back in October with the Mate 10 Pro having a great camera system. We’ve been saying the brand will be ready in the United States with such model as the first offering from AT&T or Verizon but as we all know, it didn’t push through. It’s because of the caution against using Huawei phones in the country.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro still did launch in the US despite the hesitation. It went up for pre-order on Amazon and other e-retailers. On Best Buy, Huawei has been asking people to publish reviews. Still listed on Amazon is the Huawei Mate 10 Pro Unlocked Phone but this time, the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage is available with a $100 discount.

From $799.99, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now $699.99. This is for the Midnight Blue and the Titanium Gray color variant. To review the specs, the Mate 10 Pro comes equipped with the following: 6-inch HUAWEI Full View Display, 18:9 display ratio, HDR10 technology, 4G LTE, 4000 mAh battery, Leica Dual Camera with AI, HUAWEI’s Supercharge technology, and Android 8 Oreo out of the box.

SOURCE: Amazon