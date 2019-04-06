Avid players of the RPG ‘Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition’ are facing a problem right now. More than the gamers, the game developers are the main victims here. Well, the issue isn’t heavy. The devs just need to come up with in-game privacy policies. Actually, such policies already exist but instead of just linking to them, Google now requires them to be inside the app. A Beamdog employee posted a quick statement on Reddit about the update. Beamdog is now working on an update that would ensure being reinstated in the Google Play Store.

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition have been removed from the Play Store. It has caused a bit of inconvenience but we’re confident they will be back soon.

Beamdog promised the games will be up once again but has assured the customers the games already on mobile devices can still be played. A solution is being made already so they should be found in the app store soon.

For those customers who want a refund, you can do so via the Google Play support although we don’t recommend it. We suggest you just wait because the game is worth it.

We haven’t featured Baldur recently but the first edition of the game has been out since 2012. Even before that, we knew it would journey to Android soon. A tablet version was then released. It joined the ranks of Hearthstone, Borderlands, and KOTOR. The second edition is well received when we named it as one of the 10 best offline games you could play that summer.

Expect an official update from Beamdog will be released in the coming weeks although there is no timeline given. The user data policy update should be easy but it’s up to Beamdog.

